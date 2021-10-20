Between July and September, there were 1.1 million posts available, which was the highest since records began in 2001. It added up to good news for those just coming off furlough.

But what about the jobs market in Mansfield and Ashfield? Are there plenty of vacancies here – and are there plenty that pay well?

We’ve checked the jobs noticeboard and come up with a selection of roles that offer a decent salary of at least £30,000 per year. All the positions listed can be found on the Indeed website.

1. Motor mechanic - up to £32,000 D & R Motor Engineers, a small, family-run garage that has been serving the Mansfield area for 41 years, has a vacancy for a motor mechanic. Up to £32,000 a year could be earned for carrying out repairs and servicing to the highest standards. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Field Sales Assistant - up to £60,000 The security alarm company, Verisure, is looking for a field sales assistant based in Mansfield Woodhouse. You will be cold-canvassing in residential areas and building a portfolio of clients. The company's top performers earn up to £60,000 a year. Photo: Verisure Photo Sales

3. Carpenter and Joiner - up to £40,000 The Mansfield company, Construction Services Ltd, has an opening for a carpenter and joiner, working with customers nationwide. You must be willing to travel, but the salary ranges from £20,000 a year to £40,000. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Carpet Sales Assistant - £30,000 An exciting opportunity has arisen for a carpet sales assistant in Mansfield with ScS, one of the UK's leading carpet and sofa specialists. There is a basic minimum salary of £17,400, but the role attracts realistic on-target earnings of £30,000. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales