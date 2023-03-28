Jail for Nuthall man who paid young girls to take clothes off and sexually abused them
A Nuthall man who paid young girls to take their clothes off and sexually abused them has been jailed.
Anthony Connolly, of Oak Drive, Nuthall, was jailed for nine years at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, March 27, for abusing children.
The 43-year-old maintained his innocence, despite being found guilty of eight charges of sexual offences against children as young as six years old in Sutton-on-Sea, near Skegness.
When sentencing, Judge James House reminded the court how Connolly “would offer small sums of money to (a victim) to take her clothes off”.
He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for a digital penetration charge, with seven lesser charges to run concurrently.
He will now be on the sexual offence register for life and banned from ever working with children.
A sexual harm prevention order was also put in place.
Connolly will serve two thirds of his sentence before being released on licence.