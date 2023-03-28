News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
3 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
3 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
4 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Jail for Nuthall man who paid young girls to take clothes off and sexually abused them

A Nuthall man who paid young girls to take their clothes off and sexually abused them has been jailed.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:27 BST

Anthony Connolly, of Oak Drive, Nuthall, was jailed for nine years at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, March 27, for abusing children.

The 43-year-old maintained his innocence, despite being found guilty of eight charges of sexual offences against children as young as six years old in Sutton-on-Sea, near Skegness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When sentencing, Judge James House reminded the court how Connolly “would offer small sums of money to (a victim) to take her clothes off”.

Anthony Connolly. Image: Lincolnshire Police.
Anthony Connolly. Image: Lincolnshire Police.
Anthony Connolly. Image: Lincolnshire Police.
Most Popular

He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for a digital penetration charge, with seven lesser charges to run concurrently.

He will now be on the sexual offence register for life and banned from ever working with children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Almost 90 council homes in Eastwood to be made more energy efficient

A sexual harm prevention order was also put in place.

Connolly will serve two thirds of his sentence before being released on licence.

NuthallSkegness