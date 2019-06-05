Jacksdale superbike star starts online auction to raise funds for The Air Ambulance Service

An online auction has been started to put an advert on a superbike to raise funds for The Air Ambulance Service.

The bike used by a Jacksdale lad, Kyle Ryde, will be used for the next round of the British Superbikes Championship at Brands Hatch on June 14 till June 16.

The advertising will go on the front of his bike.

Kyle and Kyle Ryde Racing are auctioning off a space on the front of Kyle's bike.

All of the proceeds from the Ebay auction will be donated to The Air Ambulance Service which covers Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for Kyle Ryde Racing said: "Businesses are kindly asked to bid in our online auction for the opportunity to be seen by tens of thousands of people on social media and TV.

"After our huge success at Donington Park, we have decided that the advertising spot on the front of Kyle’s bike, which is currently showing ‘YOUR NAME’ would be best used to give something back to the local community.

Kyle at Donington

"The winning bidders company name will be displayed on the bike for the whole of the race weekend and will appear prominently on Kyle’s social media channels."

At the start of the season Kyle said he feels "more confident than I ever".

The bike will also be photographed and shown live on Eurosport and the Eurosport player with repeats shown on ITV4.

Visit www.kyleryderacing.co.uk for more details