Vicki Finnegan, 36, was made redundant from her full-time role with a leading retailer as part of a larger job cutting exercise last year.

With a family tragedy to contend with, as well as a 10-month-old baby and a three-year-old toddler, Vicki said she had “hit rock bottom” in every way.

“I’d worked my way up the ranks in a job that I loved and was in complete control of all aspects of my life,” Vicki said.

Vicki Finnegan

“And then everything fell apart in a matter of weeks.

“Each day was unbelievably tough and challenging, and I was in a dark place mentally that I knew I had to get out of, one way or the other, so that I could be the strong person I once was for my family.”

Vicki relied on universal credit to help with bills and she knew that the daunting task of contacting all of her creditors – who she was in debt to – was just days away.

She said: “I was absolutely dreading it. Not only the thought of picking up the phone to tell them I was struggling, but the amount of time it would take, too.

“Like many people, I’m a proud person and I didn’t ask to be in this situation, it was just one of life’s twists and turns that had spiraled out of control.”

The mum-of-two managed to contact her energy provider Bulb, who referred her to a company called IE Hub.

She said: “Bulb were first on my list and were really helpful.

“They referred me to IE Hub to complete an income and expenditure form online, where I could detail all of my financial information in one place.

“It wasn’t daunting at all and in fact helped me gain real clarity.

“The great thing for me was that this form could then be sent to all of my creditors so I didn’t have to have the awkward and shameful conversations I was so dreading.

“I now have a budget and a plan in place to get back on track so that I can, once again, start to get myself in a better financial position and concentrate on starting my own new business.”

Dylan Jones, CEO of IE Hub, said Vicki’s story is just one of many he is witnessing in this current financial crisis.

He added: “We’re so pleased that we’ve been able to help Vicki take this important first step.

