Jack’s joy at new role with Nottinghamshire’s High Sheriff

A uniformed protective services student at West Nottinghamshire College has spoken of his pride at becoming one of two high sheriff police cadets for Nottinghamshire Police.

Sixteen-year-old Jack Inquieti-Lamb, from Giltbrook, Nottingham, first enrolled to be a police cadet in 2020. He is one of more than 100 young volunteer cadets in the county.

The cadets are spread across five bases – Bestwood, Bulwell, Hyson Green, Mansfield and Force Headquarters at Sherwood Lodge. Cadets take part in weekly sessions which sees them working towards their Nottinghamshire Police Cadet Awards (NPCA).

The NPCAs are made up of police and skills-based activities and practical sessions which include guest speakers such as the underwater rescue team and the police dog team.

Jack in his High Sheriff Police Cadet uniform and sash

Jack said: “I’ve taken part in lots of interesting and unique events such as fun days, volunteering with the public and working with the police traffic team using the speed gun. I was also involved in a test purchasing initiative with the St Ann’s police station knife crime team.

“I’ve also worked with a plain-clothed officer to attempt to buy a knife from a shop. This was to see if the salesperson would challenge me for being underage and ask for identification.

“Being a cadet is great as you get to bond with other young people who have similar interests and it’s definitely increased my confidence and communications over time.”

The opportunity for Jack to apply to become one of the High Sheriff’s police cadets arose this year and he applied for this one-year role. He was successful in his application and interview and was assigned alongside another police cadet to undertake this role, to support the current high sheriff Nick Rubins with ceremonial duties across the county.

Jack has now completed his studies on the Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Uniformed Protective Services

Jack said: “I felt really proud when I found out that I had got the role. I was presented with a badge and the official sash and met the High Sheriff who is a really nice man. It’s going to be great to extend my cadet experience and have more opportunities working alongside our communities in this new role.”

On Sunday 16 June, Jack and his sister Jessica attended the King’s birthday celebration held at Southwell Minster, along with the other newly-recruited high sheriff Cadet.

He said: “I was lucky enough to be a part of the official procession and walked behind the high sheriff into the minster. It was a very memorable occasion.”

And as Jack now reaches the end of his Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Uniformed Protective Services, he’s gearing up to learn even more skills next academic year as he’s enrolling onto a motor vehicle engineering course at the college’s Engineering Innovation Centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

He added: “My plan is to get this new qualification in motor vehicle engineering and then I want to apply directly to join the police force with my ultimate goal of working within the firearms team – that’s my dream.”

Jack’s teacher and programme area leader for uniformed protective services, Simon Humphreys said: “Jack is an inspirational student who possesses all the positive characteristics that will see him in good stead as a police officer.

“During the time he’s spent on the uniformed protective service course he has embraced all the values of the college, and we wish him all the best for the future as he moves on to follow his dream."

High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire Nick Rubins said: “Since meeting both Jack I have been very impressed with his dedication to the police cadets. At the start of my High Sheriff year I wanted a couple of cadets that would support me in a wide variety of duties from attending functions, assisting with events and being an extension of my team over the course of my year.