‘It’s okay not to be okay’: Ollerton parents who lost son to suicide hope to change mental health education

Parents of a man from Ollerton, who took his own life in 2022, have dedicated their efforts in recent years to ‘Paul’s Pit Stop’, a Community Interest Company (CIC) created to support mental health and prevent suicide in the wake of their son’s death.

Jane Beardsley and Mark Gamble established Paul's Pit Stop after their 31-year-old son, Paul, took his own life in 2022.

The name of the organisation reflects Paul's love for cars and his hometown's mining heritage.

After Paul’s death, Jane recognised the urgent need for an initiative like Paul's Pit Stop, after discovering that her son was one of eight men under the age of 40 who died by suicide in the Ollerton area over a two-year period.

Jane Beardsley with her late son, Paul.

In the UK, men account for three-quarters of all suicides, making it the leading cause of death for men under 45.

Paul's Pit Stop organises community events to fund a motivational speaker who visits schools to raise awareness about mental health.

The next stops for Paul’s Pit Stop will be Garibaldi Secondary School and Meden School.

Tom Dickinson, who lost his brother to suicide in 2015, will deliver a talk to Year 9 and 10 students, followed by a workshop on the topic.

Paul, a 31-year-old from Ollerton, took his own life in 2022. Paul's Pit Stop was created in his memory.

Jane said: “I really want to emphasise that groups across the area are working together on this initiative because we all want to ensure that no family has to experience the loss of a loved one to suicide.

“Our school visits communicate that it's okay not to be okay; we want young people to know that it's important to open up about their feelings and seek support.

“Our goal is to convey this message from a young age so that hopefully, people do not feel like suicide is their only option.”

Jane added: “We don’t want another family to go through what we have.”

Paul’s Pit Stop was founded in 2022 after a family friend of Jane and Mark raised £1,000 through a golf tournament to help the couple establish a support group.

After discovering a support group had already formed in their area, Paul’s parents were inspired to provide additional mental health resources in Ollerton.

They focused on young people, recognising the need for better mental health education for individuals under 18.

Since its inception, Paul’s Pit Stop – promoting mental health and suicide prevention initiatives – has raised thousands of pounds for the community through various activities, including a sponsored walk, tombola, and fundraising quiz nights.

Jane commended the existing groups addressing mental health and promoting suicide prevention, including In Sam's Name, Men That Matter at Rainworth and Mansfield Samaritans.

Jane and Mark shared that they were inspired by the efforts of Three Dads Walking, a group of fathers who lost their children to suicide and are campaigning to have mental health education included in the national curriculum.

The men have walked many miles to raise funds for PAPYRUS: Prevention of Young Suicide.

Paul’s Pit Stop is also one of the Co-op's chosen causes, allowing shoppers across the country to vote for the CIC to receive funding by visiting https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/87244 and casting a vote.

Jane and Mark are eager to connect with more schools in the area.

Schools interested in arranging a visit can contact the couple by emailing [email protected] with any questions.