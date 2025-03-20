'It's In Mansfield' – New Facebook group launches to support town centre businesses

A new public group has been launched on Facebook called ‘It's In Mansfield – Mansfield Forward BID’, with the group serving as a go-to place for discovering more about events, exclusive offers, and hidden gems in Mansfield.

Mansfield Forward BID has launched a new public Facebook group to share updates, offers, and support for local businesses in Mansfield.

The group now has over 150 members in its inaugural month, having launched in early March 2025.

In this group, members can find weekly event roundups featuring must-see happenings, exclusive deals and loyalty rewards from businesses, food finds, shopping advice, and information about new openings.

Members can also participate in giveaways, gain insider scoops, join fun and interactive challenges, enjoy nostalgia posts, and receive community shoutouts.

See more at www.facebook.com/groups/itsinmansfield.