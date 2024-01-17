It’s as cold as ice out there – but there are still lots of things to do and places to go in your neck of the woods this weekend.

We’ve compiled a list of 16 ideas for the Mansfield, Ashfied, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area for the next dew days. So wrap up warm and get stuck in!

If you’re ready to brave the outdoors, then you can meet those curious creatures, the Krampus, at Sherwood Forest. Alternatively, you can discover the beauty of Clumber Park or the fascination of Southwell.

Indoor exhibitions are all the rage at Mansfield Museum, Worksop Library and the Harley Gallery at Welbeck. While indoor entertainment sure to keep you warm includes the panto, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre and a ‘Vampires Rock’ show at the Majestic Theatre in Retford. Fans of Neil Diamond or Agatha Christie can head into Nottingham on the Robin Hood Line,

There’s lots of fun for the kids on offer at Mansfield’s Water Meadows leisure complex, while special events are taking place for budding A-level students, small businesses and armed forces veterans.

Check our guide below for all the details. But before you set off for your chosen destination, please visit its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Return of the Krampus at Sherwood Forest Those curious mythological creatures from medieval European folklore, the Krampus, are coming back to Sherwood Forest this Saturday and Sunday (11 am to 3 pm). After visiting the forest for the last two winters, the Whitby Krampus Run is back for a free event in which you can meet and learn all about the Alpine cultural icons. On Saturday, you can make your own lantern before joining a lantern parade, and on Sunday, there will be dance, theatre and a traditional wassailing ceremony,. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Exhibition by society of artists The new year may be only a couple of weeks old, but Mansfield Museum's programme of exhibitions is already under way -- and one not to be missed is by The Mansfield Society of Artists, which runs until Friday, February 9. The society began way back in 1934 when a group of miners with a common interest in painting got together. This exhibition displays an excellent range of work by its current members. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . New panto at the Palace Theatre If you missed the big panto at Mansfield's Palace Theatre at the end of 2023, don't worry. For a fresh one takes to the stage this week with the 82nd annual production of the Westfield Folkhouse pantomime group. The classic, 'Sleeping Beauty', features music, song, comedy, dance and audience participation, with traditional entertainment for the whole family. The show runs tomorrow (Thursday), Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday too. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales