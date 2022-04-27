No sooner have we seen off one Bank Holiday weekend, at Easter, than another one greets us. And who’s complaining?

May Day has its origins as part of a Roman festival that celebrated the beginning of summer, and many European cultures traditionally mark it with dancing, singing and cake. In this country, it is associated more with May queens and Morris dancing.

Such traditions appear to be in decline, but we have still managed to find a host of things to do and places to go this weekend in our weekly guide.

From a vintage funfair to the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. From Phil Collins to Peroni tasting, there’s a truly eclectic mix to suit most tastes.

Before setting off, please remember to check the individual website of the venue for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Mini vintage funfair Visit Rufford Abbey Country Park on Saturday, Sunday or Monday (10.30 am to 4 pm) for some good old-fashioned family fun. A mini vintage funfair revisits the magical days of the 1900s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Take your kids on a trip back to the old days and visit an original funfair, set up as it would have been back then.

2. Meet Hey Duggee! Kids get the chance to meet Hey Duggee, one of CBeebies' most popular characters, at Robin Hood's Wheelgate water park in Farnsfield on Sunday. Hey Duggee will be making special personal appearances by the bandstand and waving to his fans at various times during the day, so don't forget to get your camera ready for a selfie.

3. Destination pumping station All aboard the mini-railway for the latest steaming day at Papplewick Pumping Station in Ravenshead, the finest working Victorian water pumping station in Britain. The event takes place on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (10.30 am to 4 pm), and features a display of classic and vintage vehicles. Visitors can also see the boilers and pumping engines in action.

4. Falklands anniversary event This year represents the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, and Newark Air Museum is marking the occasion with a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday. In special focus is the bombing raid on the runway at Port Stanley Airport, which was co-ordinated by the Vulcan Wing at nearby RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.