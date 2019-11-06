"It's a worry" - Residents react to Skegby police investigation

Residents around Forest Road have spoken of their worry following a heavy police presence in the area.

Nottinghamshire police confirmed the activity is in relation to their ongoing investigation of a stabbing in Sutton.

Ross Ball, aged 42, died as a result of stab wounds following a serious incident in Langton Road on Friday night.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, and on Monday, November 4, three more people were arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Janice Broughton, 46, who was walking her dog in the area said: I hope it is nothing to do with this area because its frightening to think that someone in the area could be involved in a stabbing.

Derek Underwood, 76, who lives near the recreation ground, added: "I saw them come up here earlier but I had no idea why.

"I've not hard much about this murder investigation other than bits and bobs, but I say it's scary to think it could've been someone from around here."

Another resident who didn't want to be named said: "They've been here a bit and when I saw them I thought another stabbing had happened.

"In a way I'm glad it's to do with the Sutton incident as it means no more people are hurt, but it's still a worry that they think someone around here could have been involved in it"