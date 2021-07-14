Further education ambassador, Ben Bradley MP, is delighted with the change after urging Ministers to level up learning and opportunity across the country.

Mr Bradley has consistently told Ministers that more needs to be done to ensure people in Mansfield and Warsop have the chance to gain further qualifications and has urged officials at the Department for Education to place equal value on Further Education, colleges, apprenticeships and work-based learning.

Education Secretary, the Rt. Hon Gavin Williamson MP and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley

The new reform will simplify and streamline the current system, creating two clearly defined paths, academic and technical, for people who have completed GCSEs or similar courses, with apprenticeships, A levels and T Levels becoming the main progressions options.

The academic path will mean qualifications that primarily lead to further study, and technical will be for those qualifications that primarily lead to skilled employment.

Mr Bradley said: “I have always said that university is not the only route for people to go down, so I am glad that Government is now introducing two clearly defined paths to ensure that everyone can see more easily how their studies support their future training or job aspirations.”