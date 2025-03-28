"It is just fantastic": Shirebrook banking hub opens at former bank building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A banking hub has opened in Shirebrook, in the former Lloyds Bank building – a “fantastic” addition to the community that lost its bank in 2024.

In recent years, many banks have closed, including the Shirebrook Lloyds branch, which shut down in May 2024.

Banking Hubs, owned by Cash Access UK and operated by the Post Office, have emerged across the country to provide a shared space where community members can manage their daily banking needs and handle their finances in person.

The services provided at the post office hub include the following transactions available at the counter:

Withdraw cash (notes and coins)

Deposit cash (notes and coins)

Deposit cheques

Pay utility bills

Check account balance

Collect change (for registered business customers)

Nearby banking hubs operated by Cash Access UK through the Post Office are located in Kirkby, New Ollerton, Belper, and Clay Cross.

The Shirebrook hub has moved to the former Lloyds Bank building on Market Street, after previously operating at Shirebrook Library.

The hub is now open Monday to Friday, from 9am-5pm. A Lloyds community banker will be available every Tuesday.

A banking hub has opened in the former Lloyds Bank building on Market Street, Shirebrook.

In addition, community banking services are available on the following days: Mondays for Barclays, Thursdays for NatWest, and Fridays for Halifax.

Des Desai, postmaster, said: “Our services are accessible, familiar, and convenient.

“Even though the bank has closed, banking support in the community continues.

“Advisors and Post Office staff are available to assist with any banking queries or concerns, with a community banker visiting each week.

“We look forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming new ones.”

Customer Keith said: “I have been with Lloyds for over 20 years. The hub is a life line. It is just fantastic.”