At its 152nd Annual General Meeting, Mansfield Building Society announced mortgage asset growth of 4.6 per cent and a pre-tax profit of £2.9million in its results to December 31, 2021.

The member-owned organisation’s success was attributed, in part, to the continued appeal of its flexible and personal approach to mortgage lending.

Chief executive, Paul Wheeler, said: “At The Mansfield, we treat everyone as individuals and encourage colleagues to put people first, whether it’s borrowing or saving members, colleagues or those in the local community.

Chief executive, Paul Wheeler

“As we grow we continue to invest in the business, making sure that we are well placed to face into any financial headwinds but also to ensure that our services continue to meet the needs of members now and in future.

"Our online update for savers creates greater choice in how members choose to interact with us, and the investment in our Head Office means that we now have increased capacity to deliver against our ambitious growth plans.

“The team have been outstanding in not only meeting the challenges brought about by the pandemic, but also in delivering continued success throughout this challenging period.