Is this your dream job? Mansfield Museum looks for new curator

Do you love history and Mansfield? Well the job you have been waiting for might have just come up.

Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street is looking for its next curator.

The part-time position at the award winning museum would pay between £18,242 to £21,196.

A spokesman for the museum said: "You will be taking over a highly respected, award-winning museum at the very heart of its community, a museum that never stands still.

"Years of dedicated and sometimes innovative commitment to audience development have given Mansfield Museum an impressive base of supportive visitors, with a particular appeal to families. At the same time, it has strong ties to local history and archaeological societies, to camera clubs and artists’ groups, care homes and hospices. The hugely successful Education Service is well-known throughout North Nottinghamshire and beyond.

"In addition to the usual curatorial responsibilities, you will manage a dedicated team of paid staff and volunteers as well as the physical infrastructure. You will devise, market and promote the wide-ranging exhibition and events programme. You will need financial acumen, hopefully with a successful fundraising track record.

"The current offer includes slightly unexpected events such as the three-day Christmas Market, Cool Choirs (a multi-day showcase for local schools’ singers) and a monthly Memory Café. The museum mounts its own in-house exhibitions, including its yearly summer blockbuster. All school holidays see a huge range of children’s craft and play activities rolled out. Outreach work includes Memory Boxes for care homes and other interested parties. Gallery staff are remarkably hands-on, with a stake in adaptable approaches to involvement in the whole range of activities.

"If you are searching for a museum with its roots firmly in its surrounding area, where it is fondly regarded, but with an eye to constantly developing what’s on offer, then this well-established, resilient place, thriving on new ideas, could be the one for you."

Closing dates for applicants is November 20.

To apply click here.