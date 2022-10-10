Investigations to assess structure of former Beales store in Mansfield town centre ahead of new public sector ‘hub’

The authority has submitted a £20 million bid to the Government for Levelling Up Fund cash and is expected to find out whether the bid was successful in the coming months.

But now it has appointed a company to carry out assessments into the structure and cladding of the former department store while it is vacant to review what works will be needed.

An artist's impression of the Beales development.

This includes investigating vertical and horizontal cracks, corroding steel and out-of-line concrete panels in parts of the building.

An approved decision has handed a contract to engineering consultant Faithful & Gould, which submitted a quote of £19,250, plus VAT, to carry out the investigation work.

The council has confirmed investigations do not include assessments to the pedestrian bridge connecting the building with the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

In a report, Dawn Edwards, council head of finance, outlined the scale of investigations needed to ensure the building is safe.

She said: “Further investigations are required in order to determine the nature and cause of damage and, if possible, outline the remedial works necessary.

“Any necessary remedial works, restraint provision or rebuilding works will be advised.”

If the Levelling Up Fund bid is approved by ministers, the public sector hub could see other local authorities, including Nottinghamshire Council, taking space in the building.

The Department for Work and Pensions, West Nottinghamshire College, Nottingham Trent University, the NHS and the CVS voluntary organisation have also signalled interest.

The council says the move will bring services closer to residents.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, previously said: “Consolidating public services in one town centre space makes so much sense, for both the delivery of those services to our community, and the wider economic benefits for the town centre.

“Mansfield really needs this kind of ambitious re-imagining of its shopping streets to a mixed-use town centre if it is to build a bright future and encourage inward investment.

