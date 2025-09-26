Investigation underway after firefighters called to 'serious' house fire in Mansfield

Fire crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, and Edwinstowe were called to a ‘serious’ house fire in Mansfield this morning (Friday, September 26).

A statement from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 6.21am on Friday, September 26, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a serious house fire on Methuen Avenue, Mansfield.

“Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, and Edwinstowe fire stations were mobilised to the scene, where firefighters worked quickly to bring the incident under control.

“A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters were called to Methuen Avenue, Mansfield

“In the coming days, crews will be in the local community offering Home Fire Safety Checks and providing reassurance to residents following the incident.

“Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging residents to take advantage of these free safety checks and to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.”