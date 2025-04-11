Investigation launched after man was stabbed in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation is underway after a man in his 40s was stabbed in Sutton.

Officers were called to Downing Street, Sutton, after a man was attacked at around 5.45pm on Thursday, April 10.

The victim drove himself to hospital having sustained two small stab wounds to his torso. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A cordon remains in place as evidence is gathered.

Detective Inspector Ian Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

“We are working in the area to gather evidence and would also like to speak to any witnesses who have yet to come forward. If you saw this attack or anything at all suspicious in the moments before and after we would like to hear from you.”

Inspector Chris Boylin, Ashfield Neighbourhood Commander, added: “Clearly this will have caused concern in the community, so there will be an increased police presence in the area which I hope provides some reassurance.

“If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers.

“Incidents of this type are concerning and highlight why we continue to work hard, with the support of partner agencies and, importantly, the community to tackle and prevent knife crime from happening on our streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 539 of April 10. Reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.