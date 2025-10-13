Investigation launched after man stabbed in Sutton

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for information after a stabbing in Sutton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Kensington Close at 1.12pm on Saturday, October 11, following reports a man aged in his 40s had been injured.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries which are currently believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are carrying out searches to find those responsible and a cordon remains in place while investigators continue their work.

Officers were called to Kensington Close, Sutton, following reports a man aged in his 40s had been injured.

Detective Inspector Ian Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation remains in its early stages and we are pursuing lines of inquiry to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“If you saw this incident or anything suspicious in the moments before or after then please get in touch with us.

“Clearly this incident will have caused concern in the community, so officers will remain in the area today to provide reassurance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 328 of October 11, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.