Investigation launched after man stabbed in Sutton
Officers were called to Kensington Close at 1.12pm on Saturday, October 11, following reports a man aged in his 40s had been injured.
The victim was taken to hospital with injuries which are currently believed to be life-threatening.
Police are carrying out searches to find those responsible and a cordon remains in place while investigators continue their work.
Detective Inspector Ian Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation remains in its early stages and we are pursuing lines of inquiry to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
“If you saw this incident or anything suspicious in the moments before or after then please get in touch with us.
“Clearly this incident will have caused concern in the community, so officers will remain in the area today to provide reassurance.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 328 of October 11, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.