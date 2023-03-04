Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust celebrated the day by unveling a large artwork featuring 95 flags – representing the countries of birth of the trust’s 5,000-plus workforce – at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

The artwork is on display beside the main lifts on the ground floor of King’s Mill and supports SFH’s anti-racism strategy and promotes equality, diversity and inclusivity, summed up by the title, One world, one #TeamSFH.

Yvonne Simpson, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust corporate head of nursing; David Ainsworth, SFH director of strategy and partnerships, and Rob Simcox, SFH director of people, with colleagues from across the trust at the unveiling of the updated artwork at King’s Mill Hospital to celebrate Overseas NHS Workers Day 2023.

Rob Simcox, trust director of people, said: “I’m proud our workforce represents an A to Z of countries around the world.

“Overseas colleagues bring a vast amount of skills, knowledge and expertise to our hospitals and together we deliver outstanding care to our patients, local communities and each other every day.

“I’m pleased we are heading towards employing colleagues from 100 nationalities and I hope that figure will continue to rise as we aim to update it annually.

“I want our international colleagues to look at this artwork and know how much their contribution is appreciated. Thank you to each and every one.”