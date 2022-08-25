Installation of carbon monoxide alarms gets a head-start for council tenants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Council has begun installing the alarms in its properties – at no cost to tenants – ahead of new regulations coming into force.

The new rules mean authorities must install a carbon monoxide alarm in every council-owned property which has a gas or solid fuel appliance.

Work has already been undertaken at some sheltered housing schemes and blocks of flats across the district as the council makes a start on the 6,500 homes in its housing portfolio.

Carbon dioxide alarms are being fitted in Mansfield.

Michael Robinson, council strategic director, said: “Safety is an utmost priority for the council, so getting ahead of the game and installing these alarms before the requirement becomes mandatory demonstrates how seriously we are taking the rules. This is an important step to ensuring better quality and safer homes for our residents.

“We are planning the works on an estate-by-estate basis for maximum efficiency.

On arrival at each property, council staff will have a covering letter, ID badge and uniform, so it is clear who they are and what they will do.

Mr Robinson said: “We will be visiting to either install a new alarm, or check the existing ones are working – if a resident is not at home, our staff will leave a letter advising them to contact us to arrange an install date.”