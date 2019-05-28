Inspirational nominees on shortlist for Sherwood Forest Hospitals chief nurse awards

The final shortlist for this year’s Sherwood Forest Hospitals chief nurse awards has been announced.
More than 330 nominations were received from staff, patients and visitors in a number of categories that reflect the Trust’s core values and are designed to recognise those inspirational nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, health care support workers, housekeepers and students that make a difference to patients.
This year the awards are also honouring outstanding educational achievements and outstanding leadership, as well as the overall chief nurse award, chosen by chief nurse, Suzanne Banks.
Suzanne said: “We have had more nominations than ever before this year, which has been brilliant to see, but has also made our jobs as judges very hard! I’d like to congratulate everyone who was nominated or shortlisted.
“We read about so many examples of outstanding personal and compassionate care from our nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, health care support workers, housekeepers and students, it really made me so proud of our workforce.
“It is important to celebrate colleagues that provide outstanding care day in day out, and I would like to thank everyone that took the time to submit a nomination.”
Winners will be announced at a special ceremony on Friday 7 June at Kelham House in Newark.
The shortlist is as follows (in alphabetical order by first name):
Communicating and Working Together
Danielle Woods - Theatre Recovery Team Leader, Theatres
Emma Wilson - Safeguarding Children Specialist Nurse, Safeguarding
Sally Palmer - Senior Specialist Nurse, Infection and Prevention Control
Aspiring and Improving
Beth Rice - Radiographer, Radiography
Leanne Beardsley - Ward Sister, Short Stay Unit
Stephanie Anstess - Tissue Viability Nurse Consultant, Tissue Viability
Respectful and Caring
Adam Birch - Physiotherapy Assistant, Stroke Unit
Allison Beswick - Health Care Assistant, Stroke Unit
Louise Staves - Pain Nurse Specialist, Specialist Pain Team
Efficient and Safe
Jack Waring - Medicines Management Technician, Pharmacy
Kerry Morris - Deputy Sister and Practice Development Matron, Ward 25
Sarah Pennington - Registered Nurse, Ward 42
Student of the Year
Marie Simpson - Student Radiographer, Radiology
Nathan Caunt - Student Nurse, Ward 43
Tommy Pearson - Student Physiotherapist, MSK Outpatients
Support Worker of the Year
Adam Godfrey - Therapy Assistant, Therapy Services
Emma-Jayne Webster - Therapy Assistant Practitioner, Therapy Services
Michelle Webster - Health Care Assistant, Pre Op
Outstanding Educational Achievement of the Year Award
Emma Bartle - Clinical Educator, Practice Development
Justin Wyatt - Charge Nurse, Ward 43
Yvonne Christley - Head of Professional Practice, Corporate Division
Outstanding Leadership Award
Anne Kabia - Ward Sister, Day Case Unit
Mychelle Ward - Matron, Integrated Sexual Health Services
Scott Marshall - Charge Nurse, Ward 34
Chief Nurse Award
Adam Birch - Physiotherapy Assistant, Stroke Unit
Danielle Woods - Theatre Recovery Team Leader, Theatres
Emma Wilson - Safeguarding Children Specialist Nurse, Safeguarding