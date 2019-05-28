Inspirational nominees on shortlist for Sherwood Forest Hospitals chief nurse awards

The final shortlist for this year’s Sherwood Forest Hospitals chief nurse awards has been announced.

More than 330 nominations were received from staff, patients and visitors in a number of categories that reflect the Trust’s core values and are designed to recognise those inspirational nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, health care support workers, housekeepers and students that make a difference to patients.

This year the awards are also honouring outstanding educational achievements and outstanding leadership, as well as the overall chief nurse award, chosen by chief nurse, Suzanne Banks.

Suzanne said: “We have had more nominations than ever before this year, which has been brilliant to see, but has also made our jobs as judges very hard! I’d like to congratulate everyone who was nominated or shortlisted.

“We read about so many examples of outstanding personal and compassionate care from our nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, health care support workers, housekeepers and students, it really made me so proud of our workforce.

“It is important to celebrate colleagues that provide outstanding care day in day out, and I would like to thank everyone that took the time to submit a nomination.”

Winners will be announced at a special ceremony on Friday 7 June at Kelham House in Newark.

The shortlist is as follows (in alphabetical order by first name):

Communicating and Working Together

Danielle Woods - Theatre Recovery Team Leader, Theatres

Emma Wilson - Safeguarding Children Specialist Nurse, Safeguarding

Sally Palmer - Senior Specialist Nurse, Infection and Prevention Control

Aspiring and Improving

Beth Rice - Radiographer, Radiography

Leanne Beardsley - Ward Sister, Short Stay Unit

Stephanie Anstess - Tissue Viability Nurse Consultant, Tissue Viability

Respectful and Caring

Adam Birch - Physiotherapy Assistant, Stroke Unit

Allison Beswick - Health Care Assistant, Stroke Unit

Louise Staves - Pain Nurse Specialist, Specialist Pain Team

Efficient and Safe

Jack Waring - Medicines Management Technician, Pharmacy

Kerry Morris - Deputy Sister and Practice Development Matron, Ward 25

Sarah Pennington - Registered Nurse, Ward 42

Student of the Year

Marie Simpson - Student Radiographer, Radiology

Nathan Caunt - Student Nurse, Ward 43

Tommy Pearson - Student Physiotherapist, MSK Outpatients

Support Worker of the Year

Adam Godfrey - Therapy Assistant, Therapy Services

Emma-Jayne Webster - Therapy Assistant Practitioner, Therapy Services

Michelle Webster - Health Care Assistant, Pre Op

Outstanding Educational Achievement of the Year Award

Emma Bartle - Clinical Educator, Practice Development

Justin Wyatt - Charge Nurse, Ward 43

Yvonne Christley - Head of Professional Practice, Corporate Division

Outstanding Leadership Award

Anne Kabia - Ward Sister, Day Case Unit

Mychelle Ward - Matron, Integrated Sexual Health Services

Scott Marshall - Charge Nurse, Ward 34

Chief Nurse Award

Adam Birch - Physiotherapy Assistant, Stroke Unit

Danielle Woods - Theatre Recovery Team Leader, Theatres

Emma Wilson - Safeguarding Children Specialist Nurse, Safeguarding