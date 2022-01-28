Simon Bonser, aged 53, died on January 9, but the cause of death has not yet been established by a post mortem, Nottingham Coroners' Court heard on Thursday.

Dr Elizabeth Didcock, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, adjourned the inquest so further investigations can be carried out.

A date has yet to be fixed.

King's Mill Hospital

She said: "I express my sincere condolences to the family of Mr Bonser."