Inquest opened into the death of a man at King's Mill Hospital
An inquest has been opened into the death of a man at King's Mill Hospital.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:04 pm
Simon Bonser, aged 53, died on January 9, but the cause of death has not yet been established by a post mortem, Nottingham Coroners' Court heard on Thursday.
Dr Elizabeth Didcock, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, adjourned the inquest so further investigations can be carried out.
A date has yet to be fixed.
She said: "I express my sincere condolences to the family of Mr Bonser."