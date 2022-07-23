Tyrone Forde, aged 22, who has links to Shirebrook, and 19-year-old Jordan Caster, died in a collision on the M1, between Junction 30 at Barlborough and J31, at Aston, on Sunday, April 4 last year.

The inquest, at Doncaster Coroner's Court, heard the white Volskwagen Golf they were in left the carriageway and collided with the barrier and several trees, before coming to rest on its roof.

Jordan and Tyrone, from Sheffield, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Nicola Mundy concluded the young men died in a road traffic collision.

Following their deaths, hundreds of online tributes were left for Jordan and Tyrone.

Tyrone, the father of a young son, was described by his partner, Ria, as ‘one of a kind’.

She said: “Knowing I won’t be able to see your cheeky smile or be in your arms again hurts me but I know we will meet again and I know you will be watching down on me and our beautiful boy Tyree.

“He will live your legacy on and you will never ever be forgotten.”

“You’re one of a kind and I love you millions, always and forever, love Ria and your little boy Tyree.”

Friends also paid tribute to Jordan, who was affectionately known as ‘Codeye’.

Hundreds of people turned out for a fireworks display near Shirebrook Leisure Centre the day after the collision to honour Tyrone.