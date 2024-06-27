Innovative project set to put Notts on the map for better mobile phone coverage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pioneering new research is set to map at street level where the strongest mobile phone signals are in Nottinghamshire

This comes after the completion of one of the biggest, continuous mobile data-collection exercises the county has ever seen.

After securing funding in 2022, Nottinghamshire County Council has been leading the ambitious project, known as Digital Pathfinders, working with all seven local district and borough councils as well as Birmingham City University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last two years, more than seven million sets of mobile signal data have been tracked and collected - all with the help of the humble bin lorry.

Pioneering new research is set to map at street level where the strongest mobile phone signals are.

At the same time household waste and recycling was being collected, so were millions of sets of real-time mobile phone data, making the most of resources.

Comprehensively covering the county’s thousands of streets, local council bin collection lorries took it in turns to be fitted with a special monitoring device to help map mobile phone signals, namely 4G and 5G. No personal data was collected, just the strength of the signals from different providers.

Full analysis of this data is now planned by the county council in the coming months, with public maps also to be created later this summer, so residents and businesses can find which of the UK’s main providers (EE,02, Vodafone and Three) offer high-speed (4G and 5G) mobile phone signals in their neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Branston from the county council’s digital team has been leading the project.

She explains why this data collection project was so vital.

She said: “Current mobile phone coverage data doesn’t always accurately reflect the reality at street level, as there’s evidence that coverage can vary within the same village or neighbourhood.

“This innovative, best value approach offers us the chance to now map out a far more accurate, street-by-street picture of Nottinghamshire’s mobile phone network.

“It also paves the way to getting our county even better connected as it will help us to identify where improvements and action are needed, especially in rural areas where there may be potential gaps in coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important it is to be as digitally connected as possible to benefit local businesses and the economy and particularly for communities, who rely on having strong mobile phone signals for their work, education and leisure time.”

Birmingham City University was selected as the academic partner for the project and designed the device and software used to track mobile phone data.

Raouf Abozariba, senior lecturer in network and cyber security at the university, said:

"Through using advanced automation techniques, computer engineering, and effective collaboration with Nottinghamshire County Council and the local councils which oversee refuse collection, the project has shown that such digital mega-studies are financially, technically, and operationally feasible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad