'Independent traders play a vital role' in our communities says Mansfield councillor

Mr Abrahams has called for people to shop for goods and services at local stores and businesses, to help counteract the effects of the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing a raft of measures, including a programme of street entertainment, events and activities, including Mansfield Museum half-term activities for the children, and describing some of the town’s ongoing improvements, Mr Abrahams, had urged readers to ‘shop local’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor John Coxhead promoting 'shop local'

Connection

And his view is echoed by Coun Coxhead, who said shopping local was also important for the health and wellbeing of communities, for the human connection.

He said: “Independent traders in our town play a vital role in our communities along with running their businesses.

“The residents I represent in Yeoman Hill ward have access to shopping along High Street in Mansfield Woodhouse and also in the district’s town centre, where they can buy local from lots of independent traders and businesses.

“Many of the local business owners will get to know their regular customers, many will communicate with them on first-name terms. You don’t get that in the bigger out-of-town outlets.

“When we look at the bigger outlets, sites such as Meadowhall etc, I tend to feel the customers visiting are received more like a number, they don't get that local, friendly, receptive feeling that we get when we visit our local shops.

“I for one promote buying locally, as much as possible, and this includes whether I’m buying a car, a bath or just my daily food and clothes; there's always plenty of bargains to be had in our local area.

He added “At the same time, it is always great to meet up with other people in our community, as safely as we can until the pandemic eases, and whether it’s just a trip our for a coffee, a cheap breakfast and a bit of a chat, we all need that human connection.”