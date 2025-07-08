Independent Retailer Month: Chad readers' favourite independent businesses

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Jul 2025, 11:38 BST
As Independent Retailer Month is observed in July, we asked Chad readers to share their favourite independent retailers in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Independent Retailer Month focuses on celebrating the charm and authenticity of shopping at locally owned and independently operated businesses within our community.

While big box stores may offer convenience, this month – and hopefully throughout the year – let's embrace the special connections that form when local residents support their own businesses.

The following businesses have been nominated by Chad readers at www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad as of Tuesday, July 8.

Inspirations on Church Street was recommended by one Chad reader.

1. Inspirations

Grandma's Bakery, located at 31 High Street in Warsop, has been recommended by several Chad readers. The bakery takes pride in its homemade cakes and savoury treats made using traditional methods. No: 07907 906845.

2. Grandma's Bakery

Alrate Cheesecakes is another recommended business. Owned and run by Paul Haywood, the Mansfield Woodhouse brand is known for its delicious sweet treats and creative cheesecakes.

3. Alrate Cheesecakes

The Fashion Shop on Warsop High Street celebrated its 48th birthday this year and continues to thrive both in-store and online as an independent, family-run clothing business.

4. The Fashion Shop

