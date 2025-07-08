Independent Retailer Month: Chad readers' favourite independent businesses

Independent Retailer Month focuses on celebrating the charm and authenticity of shopping at locally owned and independently operated businesses within our community.
While big box stores may offer convenience, this month – and hopefully throughout the year – let's embrace the special connections that form when local residents support their own businesses.
1. Inspirations
Inspirations on Church Street was recommended by one Chad reader. Photo: Mansfield BID
2. Grandma's Bakery
Grandma's Bakery, located at 31 High Street in Warsop, has been recommended by several Chad readers. The bakery takes pride in its homemade cakes and savoury treats made using traditional methods. No: 07907 906845. Photo: Grandma's Bakery
3. Alrate Cheesecakes
Alrate Cheesecakes is another recommended business. Owned and run by Paul Haywood, the Mansfield Woodhouse brand is known for its delicious sweet treats and creative cheesecakes. Photo: Alrate Cheesecakes
4. The Fashion Shop
The Fashion Shop on Warsop High Street celebrated its 48th birthday this year and continues to thrive both in-store and online as an independent, family-run clothing business. Photo: Phoebe Cox
