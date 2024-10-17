'Inclusive' rebrand for Nottingham Building Society with new logo launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Building Society has removed Robin Hood from its logo in part of an “inclusive” rebrand.

There are more than 30 branches across the county, including branches in Mansfield, Sutton, Worksop, Hucknall, Retford, and Eastwood.

In a Facebook post on www.facebook.com/TheNottingham, a Nottingham Building Society spokesperson announced the “exciting” rebrand.

The rebrand involves replacing Robin Hood with a black ‘N’ on a green background to “reflect the society's commitment to inclusivity, progress, and community”.

Here are the logos for Nottingham Building Society, both old and new.

A spokesperson for the building society added: “For over 175 years, we’ve been here to offer savings and mortgage services to support our customers’ individual journeys. And as times change, so do we.

“Our focus on customers and communities, and our commitment to inclusivity, will always remain the same.

“But our products are evolving to meet the changing needs of savers and borrowers across the UK.

“We’re here to build a society where everyone is welcome, empowered, and secure.

“Welcome to a different kind of society.”

