In the words of Dec “Get it in the baaaaag.”: Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers litter pick

They certainly did just that on Friday May17! The Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers were out again keeping our paths, parks, trails and bridleways a joy to experience.

The Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers/M&SR in addition to arranging weekly walks, social events, breaks away, path maintenance, the list goes on, also complete monthly litter picks to keep Mansfield tidy.

This month the team included: Julie Lawson, Karen Kirkham, Martyn Gill, Julie Casey, Alex Ellis, and Maureen.

Completed this month was the much loved Mansfield's Timberland Trail from Southwell Road and also Fisher Park.

The M&SR grand total of litter collected to date is 130 bags.