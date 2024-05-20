In the words of Dec “Get it in the baaaaag.”: Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers litter pick
They certainly did just that on Friday May17! The Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers were out again keeping our paths, parks, trails and bridleways a joy to experience.
The Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers/M&SR in addition to arranging weekly walks, social events, breaks away, path maintenance, the list goes on, also complete monthly litter picks to keep Mansfield tidy.
This month the team included: Julie Lawson, Karen Kirkham, Martyn Gill, Julie Casey, Alex Ellis, and Maureen.
Completed this month was the much loved Mansfield's Timberland Trail from Southwell Road and also Fisher Park.
The M&SR grand total of litter collected to date is 130 bags.
Please follow them on Facebook or visit their website to see their next adventures.