IN PICTURES: Top dogs at Newstead Abbey's Glastonjerry festival
Dog owners from across Mansfield and Ashfield came together in the sun at Newstead Abbey for Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s “Glastonjerry” dog festival.
The celebration of all things four-legged and furry doubled as a fundraiser for the Blidworth-based charity.
Oliver Gadsby, nine, with nine month old puppy Mabel
Italian Greyhound Gary, 18 months old, is pictured with owner James Guard
Bergamascos Lucca and Lizzie
