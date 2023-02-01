In Pictures: The 8 pubs, restaurants and takeaways on sale now in north Nottinghamshire

2 . Old Ship Inn, Bridge Street, Worksop

This Grade II listed building is available for £225,000. Thought to be Worksop's oldest pub, the Old Ship Inn has been shut for a number of years but there is now the chance to make it a key part of the town. The property is being finished off by the landlord and it is expected to have a ground floor of 3,500 sq ft with the opportunity to create outdoor seating.

Photo: Zoopla