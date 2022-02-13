IN PICTURES: Sutton's Light Nights hailed as huge success

Hundreds of people flocked to the town on Friday and Saturday night for the free event which saw giant illuminated walkabout puppets, an eight-metre light-up inflatable snail, spectacular light drummers, UV doodles, a glowing silent disco and an Invisible Man light up the town.

The free event was organised by First Art, which brings cultural experiences within reach of everyone living in Ashfield, Bolsover, Mansfield and North East Derbyshire

Afterwards, a First Art spokeswoman said: “Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone that came out to Light Night Ashfield, especially when the weather looked like it might be against us on Saturday.

"It was amazing to see Sutton lit up and filled with people loving the performances and artworks.”

Check out these fabulous pictures taken on the first night by Mat Troke, of Mat Troke Photography

