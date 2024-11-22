In pictures: Sutton lights up for Christmas as town lights are switched on

Large crowds turned out for a Christmas market and fairground rides, as well as live entertainment from singer Breanna Regency Dance Centre, Star and Stage Dance School and choirs from Leamington Primary Academy, Dalestorth School, St Mary Magdalene School, Croft Primary School and Priestic School.
Coun Arnie Hankin (Ash Ind), chairman of Ashfield Council, did the honours in flicking the switch on the stage and getting Christmas officially underway in the town.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.