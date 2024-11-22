Olivia-Tyne and Delaney meet Santa at the event.Olivia-Tyne and Delaney meet Santa at the event.
Olivia-Tyne and Delaney meet Santa at the event.

In pictures: Sutton lights up for Christmas as town lights are switched on

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:09 GMT
The festive period is underway in Ashfield after the Christmas lights were switched on in Sutton.

Large crowds turned out for a Christmas market and fairground rides, as well as live entertainment from singer Breanna Regency Dance Centre, Star and Stage Dance School and choirs from Leamington Primary Academy, Dalestorth School, St Mary Magdalene School, Croft Primary School and Priestic School.

Coun Arnie Hankin (Ash Ind), chairman of Ashfield Council, did the honours in flicking the switch on the stage and getting Christmas officially underway in the town.

Ruby Clifton and Millie Devine-Bradbury enjoying the lights.

1. Sutton Christmas Lights 2024

Ruby Clifton and Millie Devine-Bradbury enjoying the lights. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ashfield Council chairman Arnie Hankin switches the lights on with help.

2. Sutton Christmas Lights 2024

Ashfield Council chairman Arnie Hankin switches the lights on with help. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
A big crowd gathered in the town centre for the event.

3. Sutton Christmas Lights 2024

A big crowd gathered in the town centre for the event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Young and old turned out to enjoy the lights.

4. Sutton Christmas Lights 2024

Young and old turned out to enjoy the lights. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SuttonAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice