In pictures: Special event celebrates 150 years of historic Ashfield district market

Since its first ever market on April 23, 1875, Hucknall Market has been a source of pride for the community, fostering local trade and bringing people together.

To mark this historic occasion, Ashfield Council staged a special celebration event on April 26 when a larger-than-usual market took place alongside the regular Saturday market in the town, featuring a host of additional market traders as well as attractions and family entertainment in the area outside Hucknall Parish Church.

Among the special visitors were stalls from Ashfield Food & Drink Festival, live music, historical exhibits, children’s entertainment, including Punch & Judy, Hucknall Flight Test Museum, Hucknall Rotary Club and Hucknall Fire Station.

There were also visitors and stalls from other areas of Ashfield and outside the district who came especially for the day.

1 . Hucknall market celebrates its 150th anniversary. Cllr Arnie Hankin, Chairman Kirkby In Ashfield dist council seen with Men in Sheds, Gary Pilkington. Coun Arnie Hankin, Ashfield Council chairman with Gary Pilkington and other members of Hucknall Men in Sheds. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Hucknall market celebrates its 150th anniversary. Large crowds turned out for the event. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Hucknall market celebrates its 150th anniversary. Members of the Past times show walking around the market. Members of the Past times show walking around the market in period dress from when it all began. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Hucknall market celebrates its 150th anniversary. Bubble man entertaining families. The bubble man was very popular with young visitors. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales