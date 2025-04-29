In pictures: Special event celebrates 150 years of historic Ashfield district market

Since its first ever market on April 23, 1875, Hucknall Market has been a source of pride for the community, fostering local trade and bringing people together.
To mark this historic occasion, Ashfield Council staged a special celebration event on April 26 when a larger-than-usual market took place alongside the regular Saturday market in the town, featuring a host of additional market traders as well as attractions and family entertainment in the area outside Hucknall Parish Church.
Among the special visitors were stalls from Ashfield Food & Drink Festival, live music, historical exhibits, children’s entertainment, including Punch & Judy, Hucknall Flight Test Museum, Hucknall Rotary Club and Hucknall Fire Station.
There were also visitors and stalls from other areas of Ashfield and outside the district who came especially for the day.
