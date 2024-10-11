IN PICTURES: Readers snap Northern Lights over Mansfield and Ashfield

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:11 BST
Residents around Mansfield and Ashfield were wowed last night as the Northern Lights made a second glittering display in 2024.

Here are a selection of photographs sent in by our talented readers.

Check out these stunning photos from around Mansfield and Ashfield taken by our readers

1. Northern Lights

Check out these stunning photos from around Mansfield and Ashfield taken by our readers Photo: Laura Ess

Photo Sales
Gavin Gardner sent us this image from Budby Crescent in Meden Vale.

2. Meden Vale

Gavin Gardner sent us this image from Budby Crescent in Meden Vale. Photo: Gavin Gardner

Photo Sales
Andy Freeman took this image over Edwinstowe.

3. Edwinstowe

Andy Freeman took this image over Edwinstowe. Photo: Andy Freeman

Photo Sales
Natasha Wainman took this shot over Sutton

4. Sutton

Natasha Wainman took this shot over Sutton Photo: Natasha Wainman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice