IN PICTURES: Readers snap Northern Lights over Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are a selection of photographs sent in by our talented readers.
1. Northern Lights
Check out these stunning photos from around Mansfield and Ashfield taken by our readers Photo: Laura Ess
2. Meden Vale
Gavin Gardner sent us this image from Budby Crescent in Meden Vale. Photo: Gavin Gardner
3. Edwinstowe
Andy Freeman took this image over Edwinstowe. Photo: Andy Freeman
4. Sutton
Natasha Wainman took this shot over Sutton Photo: Natasha Wainman
