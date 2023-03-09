IN PICTURES: More pictures of Mansfield in the snow
Mansfield has been hit by heavy snowfall with many schools closing their doors and sending children home.
By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago
The Met Office and BBC both forecasted snow, sleet and rain in Mansfield today (Thursday, March 9) and the Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an yellow warning of snow until 2pm tomorrow, March 10.
Motorists are advised to take extra care when travelling on the roads.
What is the snow like where you are? Send us your photos.
