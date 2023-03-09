News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

IN PICTURES: More pictures of Mansfield in the snow

Mansfield has been hit by heavy snowfall with many schools closing their doors and sending children home.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago

The Met Office and BBC both forecasted snow, sleet and rain in Mansfield today (Thursday, March 9) and the Met Office is suggesting the snow could be “heavy at times” and has issued an yellow warning of snow until 2pm tomorrow, March 10.

Motorists are advised to take extra care when travelling on the roads.

What is the snow like where you are? Send us your photos.

Mansfield in the snow

1. Mansfield snow

Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mansfield in the snow

2. Mansfield snow

Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mansfield in the snow

3. Mansfield snow

Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Mansfield in the snow

4. Mansfield snow

Mansfield in the snow

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MansfieldMet OfficeBBCMotorists