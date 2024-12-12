Paddock Close was once again lit up for Christmas.placeholder image
Paddock Close was once again lit up for Christmas.

In pictures: Mansfield's Paddock Close lights up for Christmas to help local charities

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 13:28 BST
Mansfield's Paddock Close is shining out for Christmas again as it lit up to support two local charities.

The ladies from the Cantus Amici choir also provided a festive soundtrack one night as people again flocked in to see the lights on what has become a real festive tradition.

For more than 15 years, Paddock Close has transformed into a winter wonderland for the festive season in aid of charitable causes.

This year, the event was raising funds for The Lashes Foundation, which honours the memory of Evie Wilson, who died at the age of 13 in 2021. and Jack of All Hearts, a charity dedicated to providing support to those affected by brain cancer.

Over the years, Paddock Close has raised thousands for local causes by spreading festive cheer and illuminating their street.

In addition to an online fundraising page, the residents also collect cash donations in buckets on the street.

This year, they are aiming to raise £5,000 to split equally between the two charities – to donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angela-jephson-2?fbclid=

The lights create a superb colourful display

1. Paddock Close Christmas lights

The lights create a superb colourful display Photo: Brian Eyre

Each house put its own stamp on things

2. Paddock Close Christmas lights.

Each house put its own stamp on things Photo: Brian Eyre

Dancing reindeer and snowflakes

3. Paddock Close Christmas lights

Dancing reindeer and snowflakes Photo: Brian Eyre

Paddock Close has been lighting up for charity for more than 15 years

4. Paddock Close Christmas lights.

Paddock Close has been lighting up for charity for more than 15 years Photo: Brian Eyre

