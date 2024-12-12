In pictures: Mansfield's Paddock Close lights up for Christmas to help local charities

The ladies from the Cantus Amici choir also provided a festive soundtrack one night as people again flocked in to see the lights on what has become a real festive tradition.

For more than 15 years, Paddock Close has transformed into a winter wonderland for the festive season in aid of charitable causes.

This year, the event was raising funds for The Lashes Foundation, which honours the memory of Evie Wilson, who died at the age of 13 in 2021. and Jack of All Hearts, a charity dedicated to providing support to those affected by brain cancer.

Over the years, Paddock Close has raised thousands for local causes by spreading festive cheer and illuminating their street.

In addition to an online fundraising page, the residents also collect cash donations in buckets on the street.

This year, they are aiming to raise £5,000 to split equally between the two charities – to donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angela-jephson-2?fbclid=

