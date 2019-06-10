IN PICTURES: Major Oak Woodland Festival at Sherwood Forest

Craftsmen demonstrated their skills cooking nettle bread on an open fire, spoon-making, and making string from nettle stems.

Bushcraft instructor Martin Rollin demonstrating how to make fire jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kev Keane of Silverback Bushcraft making nettle bread with Casey Keane, 12 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Bushcraft instructor Martin Rollin of Silverback Bushcraft making string from nettle stems jpimedia Buy a Photo

Bushcraft instructor Martin Rollin demonstrating how to make fire jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more