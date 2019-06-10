IN PICTURES: Major Oak Woodland Festival at Sherwood Forest
The spirit of Sherwood was brought to life at the Major Oak Woodland Festival on Saturday.
Craftsmen demonstrated their skills cooking nettle bread on an open fire, spoon-making, and making string from nettle stems.
Bushcraft instructor Martin Rollin demonstrating how to make fire
jpimedia
Kev Keane of Silverback Bushcraft making nettle bread with Casey Keane, 12
jpimedia
Bushcraft instructor Martin Rollin of Silverback Bushcraft making string from nettle stems
jpimedia
Bushcraft instructor Martin Rollin demonstrating how to make fire
jpimedia
View more