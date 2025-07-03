Kimberley School year 13 pupils celebrated their end-of-year prom.placeholder image
In pictures: Kimberley School year 13 prom night

By John Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:09 BST
Prom season has arrived and Kimberley School year 13 students were dressed to impress as they celebrated at the Village Hotel in Beeston this week.

As these students begin new journeys – whether through apprenticeships, college, or other pathways – they enjoyed a night to remember first as they said goodbye to their school, teachers and friends in style.

Sharo-dressed men at the prom.

1. Kimberley School prom 2025

Sharo-dressed men at the prom. Photo: Submitted

Some stunning outfits were on show as students leapt at the chance to dress up in style.

2. Kimberley School Prom 2025

Some stunning outfits were on show as students leapt at the chance to dress up in style. Photo: Submitted

The Prom was held at the Village Hotel in Beeston.

3. Kimberley School Prom 2025

The Prom was held at the Village Hotel in Beeston. Photo: Submitted

Students had a chance to say goodbye to friends before heading out on new journeys.

4. Kimberley School Prom 2025

Students had a chance to say goodbye to friends before heading out on new journeys. Photo: Submitted

