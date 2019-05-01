IN PICTURES: Here's why Mansfield has been named a top picturesque town Mansfield has been named as one of the most picturesque towns in the UK, according to Instagram. The town has been ranked number 51 in a list of the 100 most 'Instagrammed' towns in the UK. 1. Buttercross, West Gate. The Buttercross dates from the 16th Century, and in those days would have been on the edge of town. A sundial sits at the top of the monument. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The Bentink Memorial, Market Square Built in 1849, the landmark commemorates Lord George Bentinck (1802-1848) who was an MP and the younger son of the fourth Duke of Portland. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Mansfield Market Traditionally a market town, the focal point of Mansfield's centre has always been the market square jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Old Town Hall Designed by William Adams Nicholson, and built in 1835, the Old Town Hall attracted a huge crowd in its early days, thanks to its rare illuminated clock. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3