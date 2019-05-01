The bandstand at Carr Bank Park

IN PICTURES: Here's why Mansfield has been named a top picturesque town

Mansfield has been named as one of the most picturesque towns in the UK, according to Instagram.

The town has been ranked number 51 in a list of the 100 most 'Instagrammed' towns in the UK.

The Buttercross dates from the 16th Century, and in those days would have been on the edge of town. A sundial sits at the top of the monument.

1. Buttercross, West Gate.

The Buttercross dates from the 16th Century, and in those days would have been on the edge of town. A sundial sits at the top of the monument.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Built in 1849, the landmark commemorates Lord George Bentinck (1802-1848) who was an MP and the younger son of the fourth Duke of Portland.

2. The Bentink Memorial, Market Square

Built in 1849, the landmark commemorates Lord George Bentinck (1802-1848) who was an MP and the younger son of the fourth Duke of Portland.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Traditionally a market town, the focal point of Mansfield's centre has always been the market square

3. Mansfield Market

Traditionally a market town, the focal point of Mansfield's centre has always been the market square
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Designed by William Adams Nicholson, and built in 1835, the Old Town Hall attracted a huge crowd in its early days, thanks to its rare illuminated clock.

4. Old Town Hall

Designed by William Adams Nicholson, and built in 1835, the Old Town Hall attracted a huge crowd in its early days, thanks to its rare illuminated clock.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3