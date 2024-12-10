IN PICTURES: Here is a selection of babies that were born in 2024 in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Dec 2024, 13:44 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 13:45 BST
As the end of the year is approaching we asked our readers to send us photos of their babies born in 2024.

Congratulations to all the parents who were blessed with a child this year and we hope you are looking forward to Christmas.

Take a look through our photos to see the new faces of 2024.

This photo of Alana-Mae, 10 months, was sent to us by Laura Sims

1. Alana-Mae

This photo of Alana-Mae, 10 months, was sent to us by Laura Sims Photo: Laura Sims

This photo of Abbie, 10 months, was sent to us by Claire Welch

2. Abbie

This photo of Abbie, 10 months, was sent to us by Claire Welch Photo: Claire Welch

This photo of Chester, five months, was sent to us by Jade Haslam-Brown

3. Chester

This photo of Chester, five months, was sent to us by Jade Haslam-Brown Photo: Jade Haslam-Brown

This photo of Ezra Jai, four weeks, was sent to us by Steph Hall

4. Ezra Jai

This photo of Ezra Jai, four weeks, was sent to us by Steph Hall Photo: Steph Hall

