Hattie Phillips, 3, and her 8 year old sister Molly, give Arthur the working billy goat a treat.

IN PICTURES: Family fun at White Post Farm

It began as a local farm that opened up to visitors, but has since evolved into one of Nottinghamshire’s most popular tourist attractions.


White Post Farm in Farnsfield covers around 25 acres of land, with more than 3,000 animals, including cows, goats and pigs, llamas, wallabies and reptiles.

One of the very pretty Valais sheep.
Jersey Cows are one of the most popular animals on the farm.
Now celebrating its 31st year, White Post Farm was also recently awarded the innovation award at the 2019 national farm attraction network awards.
Mangalica piglets enjoy an afternoon nap with mum.
