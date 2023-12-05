In pictures: Eastwood lights up for Christmas

A large crowd were in fine festive mood at the annual Eastwood Christmas lights-switch on.

Coun Kathryn Boam, Mayor of Eastwood, and Coun Teresa Cullen, Mayor of Broxtowe, had the honour of turning on the lights and veryone also enjoyed an evening of entertainment at the event, which was organised Broxtowe Council, in association with Eastwood Town Council, with the festive lighting itself organised by Eastwood council

Highlights included illuminated disco robot drummers from the drum troupe, who lit up last year’s event and this year were even more spectacular with artistic neon lights that worked well against the darkness of the night sky.

The event also featured live music, Victorian carol singers and a nativity trail led by the Eastwood Churches Together group.

Santa’s grotto was also open at The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum.

Unforntualtely, a technical issue with the Wi-Fi system that was beyond everyone’s control, caused a brief hold-up when some lights initially didn’t come on, but everything was quickly resolved on the night.

Eastwood Christmas lights 2023 The Christmas tree donated by Beauvale Priory

Fireworks brought the night to a spectacular end

Eastwood Christmas lights 2023 The drum troupe produced a brilliant neon light show

Fireworks light up the night sky