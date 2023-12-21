News you can trust since 1952
IN PICTURES: Damage caused by Storm Pia as 40mph winds batter Mansfield and Ashfield

Storm Pia hit the county today (Thursday, December 21), bringing 40mph winds and travel disruption across Nottinghamshire.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:39 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:43 GMT

Here are a selection of photos sent in by our readers showing the extent of the damage caused in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

A yellow weather warning has been in place since midnight and will be in place until 9pm tonight.

Many train services have been cancelled due to the weather and Mansfield Market was also called off because of the windy conditions.

This photo was sent to us by Sherwood Pines - Forestry England. They said: "Sherwood Pines is closed today due to the high winds. There are a number of trees down in the car parks, visitor centre area and the trails so we won't be able to reopen until we have finished tree removal and trail safety checks later on tomorrow."

1. Storm Pia

Fletch Robbins sent us this photo of a tree blocking the road

2. Storm Pia

Rose Eaton sent us this photo of a collapsed fence

3. Storm Pia

Many fence panels have been damaged during the storm

4. Storm Pia

