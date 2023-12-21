IN PICTURES: Damage caused by Storm Pia as 40mph winds batter Mansfield and Ashfield

1 . Storm Pia

This photo was sent to us by Sherwood Pines - Forestry England. They said: "Sherwood Pines is closed today due to the high winds. There are a number of trees down in the car parks, visitor centre area and the trails so we won't be able to reopen until we have finished tree removal and trail safety checks later on tomorrow." Photo: Sherwood Pines - Forestry England