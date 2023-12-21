IN PICTURES: Damage caused by Storm Pia as 40mph winds batter Mansfield and Ashfield
Storm Pia hit the county today (Thursday, December 21), bringing 40mph winds and travel disruption across Nottinghamshire.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:39 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:43 GMT
Here are a selection of photos sent in by our readers showing the extent of the damage caused in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
A yellow weather warning has been in place since midnight and will be in place until 9pm tonight.
Many train services have been cancelled due to the weather and Mansfield Market was also called off because of the windy conditions.
