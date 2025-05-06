In pictures: Bolsover came alive with 1940’s music and entertainment to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day

Wartime vehicles, re-enactors, live music and entertainment took place on the grassed area at Bolsover Castle and stalls selling Forties clothing, food and drink were available in the Market Place.

The day included displays, crafts stalls, vintage and wartime vehicles.

On Facebook Bolsover Castle posted: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Bolsover Blitz today! It was wonderful to see the town so alive with 40s cheer! Well done to Jo Taylor and Old Bolsover Town Council for organising such a spectacular event.”

Resident Audrey Smith, who is 101 years old, attended the event with her daughter, Janet Pratt and Johnny Victory, performing at the event, dedicated part of his show to Audrey, creating an emotional scene for all.

The Bolsover Blitz - VE Day 80 Bolsover came alive with 1940's music and entertainment to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Bolsover Blitz - VE Day 80 There was a large open space for dancing and everyone was welcome to join in.

The Bolsover Blitz - VE Day 80 The event reflected on the 80th anniversary of VE Day with lots of re-enactor displays, crafts stalls, vintage and wartime vehicles throughout the town.