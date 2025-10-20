IN PICTURES: A look back at the damage and chaos caused by 2023's Storm Babet in Mansfield and Ashfield

It was this time two years ago that Storm Babet was causing havoc and flooding to the Mansfield area as well as the rest of the country.

These photos, which were taken around Mansfield and Ashfield, show the extent of the flooding.

Homes were flooded, roads were unpassable and damage was caused.

David Hennigan sent us this photo of a flooded Wighay Road, Hucknall.

1. Storm Babet 2023

These photos of the A617 Beck Lane were sent to us by Dylan James

2. Storm Babet 2023

3. Storm Babet 2023

Phoebe Cox took this photo in Warsop

4. Storm Babet 2023

