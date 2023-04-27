As the country gets ready for the coronation of King Charles III we have taken a look back at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The coronation of King Charles III, will take place on Saturday, May 6. The event will be followed by a coronation concert on Sunday, May 7, and a bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation ceremony will begin at 11am and last just over an hour. Following the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will depart Westminster Abbey at around 1pm.

The King and Queen are expected to arrive back at Buckingham Palace around 1.30pm. A full breakdown of timings was released by the government, including when a balcony appearance would be to watch the flypast.

Street parties are expected to take place across Mansfield and Ashfield to mark the occasion and roads will also be closed.

1 . Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II The royal carriage of Queen Elizabeth II passes along Victoria Embankment on its way to Westminster Abbey, on June 2, 1953, during the ceremony of coronation of the Queen. (Photo by INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP) (Photo by -/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II (2nd L), accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C), Prince Charles (3rd L), Princess Anne (C), Queen mother Elizabeth (3rd R) and Princess Margaret appears on a balcony of Buckingham Palace, on coronation day, on June 2, 1953 in London. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

3 . Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bath and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, receives homage and allegiance from her subjects during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London. (Photo by INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP) (Photo by -/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)

4 . Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II sits on a throne during her coronation in Westminster Abbey in London. (Photo by CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD / AFP) (Photo by -/CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images)