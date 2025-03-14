In pictures: 11 inspiring young people honoured at the Mansfield Rotary Courage Awards

Eleven recipients for 2025 were nominated by their school or college for exemplifying moral and spiritual courage in the face of difficulty.
The event was hosted at Portland College, Mansfield, in front of the young people’s families, teachers, and many special guests.
The 11 award winners were congratulated by the Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, President of Mansfield Rotary, Rotn Phil Lyons and special guest, Mansfield Paralympic star Charlotte Henshaw.
Paracanoeist Charlotte, who won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics and is a world champion, gave an inspirational talk.
The 11 young winners – Nathan Baldwin, Paige Carlton, Cody Crowther, Matthew French, Maisie Hunt, Michael Morris, Dylan Staley, sisters Mia Thompson and Abbi Thompson, Maisie Wright and Yevhen Yunak – all received an engraved plaque from the Rotary president and a civic citation from the mayor.
Mr Lyons thanked staff, teachers, parents, and students from the schools and organisations represented for their time, effort, and enthusiasm for the awards.
Les Marshall, of Education Mutual, was thanked for his unstinting support in sponsoring the event for a 12th time.
Guests also included assistant district governors of Rotary District 1220, Rotn Paul Jones and Rotn Sophie Leadley, of the Rotary Club of Nottingham, members of Mansfield Inner Wheel Club and the district chairman of Inner Wheel.
Also present were several local recipients of the Paul Harris Fellowship from Mansfield Rotary.
The fellowship is awarded to people who have made a significant contribution to the community and Mr Lyons said they were wonderful examples of those who put service above self.
Kerry Vardy, of Mansfield Council was thanked for her help in organising the civic citations.
1. Paralympic star
Paralympic gold medalist Charlotte Henshaw gave an inspirational talk Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Abbi & Mia Thompson
Sisters Mia and Abbi have shown remarkable determination to become a wonderful legacy to their parents. In April last year their Craig was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and very sadly lost his brave battle just two months later. In the days and months that followed, Mia and Abbi have shown a level of courage and resilience that has astounded everyone, both at The Joseph Whitaker School and The Python Hill Academy, where Abbi was formerly a pupil. They continue to make their mum, Kerrianne, proud every day in everything that they do. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Cody Crowther
Cody has shown great determination as he continues to recover from an operation to remove a brain tumour. He had an operation to remove it in September 2023, but is fighting back. Even though he struggles with extreme tiredness daily and has missed a huge amount of school, Cody is now nearly back at school full-time at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy where he enjoys design technology and also loves baking. In the future Cody would like to go to college and university, and possibly have a career as a professional chef or baker. Alternatively, working in design or music also appeals to him. The 12-year-old, whose favourite song is Thriller by Michael Jackson, enjoys playing board games, drawing, and loves reading. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Dylan Staley
Honesty and humility are two of the qualities that Dylan has shown in abundance as he turns his life around. The Mansfield teenager is studying on the level two intermediate CIMSPA sport and PA practitioner coaching course at West Nottinghamshire College. Dylan previously had a tough time in his schooling and admitted his attitude towards education and those who tried to support him became aggressive. But as the young person has matured and is making great progress at the college and is inspirational to his peers and those he works with. A learner rep for the college for two years, he is now the sports department’s lead learner rep. It is all a contrast to his difficult time growing up, when Dylan found himself video gaming a lot and living a sedentary lifestyle. However, as he matured, his love for being in the outdoors, Canadian rock band Nickelback and admiration towards his father grew immensely, which was directly reflected in his more positive approach. He now manages his emotions by listening to music, talking to those closest to him and using his time to discover ways to become healthier, while also enjoying competing for Mansfield Harriers as a sprinter. Dylan is now looking to arrange shared housing because he is excited to live independently. Photo: Roger Grayson