In pictures: 11 inspiring young people honoured at the Mansfield Rotary Courage Awards

4 . Dylan Staley

Honesty and humility are two of the qualities that Dylan has shown in abundance as he turns his life around. The Mansfield teenager is studying on the level two intermediate CIMSPA sport and PA practitioner coaching course at West Nottinghamshire College. Dylan previously had a tough time in his schooling and admitted his attitude towards education and those who tried to support him became aggressive. But as the young person has matured and is making great progress at the college and is inspirational to his peers and those he works with. A learner rep for the college for two years, he is now the sports department’s lead learner rep. It is all a contrast to his difficult time growing up, when Dylan found himself video gaming a lot and living a sedentary lifestyle. However, as he matured, his love for being in the outdoors, Canadian rock band Nickelback and admiration towards his father grew immensely, which was directly reflected in his more positive approach. He now manages his emotions by listening to music, talking to those closest to him and using his time to discover ways to become healthier, while also enjoying competing for Mansfield Harriers as a sprinter. Dylan is now looking to arrange shared housing because he is excited to live independently. Photo: Roger Grayson