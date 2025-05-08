In memoriam: Tributes to 'beloved leader' and 'dear friend' – Mansfield's John Sankey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in for Mr John Sankey MBE, a “beloved” businessman from Mansfield, following his passing.

Your Chad is saddened to hear the news that Mr John Sankey MBE, born in 1938, has passed away.

His team in Mansfield expressed their “heartbreak” at the loss of their “beloved boss”, describing him as the “heart of the business” he founded in 1968, which he continued to grow alongside his devoted wife, Beryl.

A tribute, shared by his Albert Street team, said Mr Sankey established a business founded on “honesty, trust, and service – values that have positively impacted countless lives throughout the town”.

They added that together, these values transformed John Sankey Estate Agents into what it is today.

Speaking of Mr Sankey and his late wife Beryl, staff at John Sankey Estate Agents shared: “They are reunited once again, no doubt raising a glass of champagne and smiling down on us all.”

His ‘devoted’ team continued: “Mr Sankey was humble, kind, generous, and deeply respected.

“He had a way of making everyone feel valued, and would always go out of his way to help others — quietly and without fuss.

“He wasn’t just a boss to us, he was family.

“As we navigate the coming days and weeks, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding, and most importantly, for privacy and respect for both our team and Mr Sankey’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We will continue to carry forward his legacy with the pride and purpose he instilled in us — always with the same ethos: honesty, trust, and commitment.

“Thank you, Mr Sankey, for everything you’ve done for us, for Mansfield, and for the generations you’ve inspired.

“Your legacy will live on in every key we hand over, and in every home we help find.”

Mansfield Forward BID (Business Improvement District) paid tribute to Mr Sankey, whom they described as a “true champion of Mansfield”.

The late businessman was one of the original founders of the BID and served as its chairman for over 10 years.

The BID team expressed how his leadership helped shape the organisation's direction from the very beginning, consistently guiding it with “integrity, calm determination, and a genuine passion for the town he loved”.

The team extended their sincere condolences to Mr Sankey's family, friends, and colleagues.

Mr Sankey has strong ties to Mansfield and its surrounding areas; having grown up in Stanton Hill and attended local schools in Mansfield, but never anticipated becoming an estate agent.

Initially, he entered the engineering field; however, when an engineering firm he worked for requested that he perform shift work, he decided to leave for a position at Norwich Union Insurance Company.

And through his new job, he met a home builder, which ultimately changed the course of his career.

The builder was constructing quality homes but was using an estate agent to handle the sales.

Recognising an opportunity, Mr Sankey established an estate agency with offices on Southwell Road, and in 1968, he and wife Beryl purchased the company outright.

In 2018, during the celebration of his firm’s 50th anniversary, Mr Sankey shared that his first house sale was a three-bedroom semi-detached house located on Ling Forest Road in Mansfield, which was listed for £3,600.

For over fifty years, Mr Sankey and his team have successfully sold thousands of homes in Mansfield, Ashfield, and the surrounding areas.

Stewart Rickersey, a member of the Armchair Club, also paid tribute to Mr Sankey, a founding member of the club who played a vital role in raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to support local sports, individuals, and organisations throughout the course of his career.

Mr Sankey established the club in 1982 alongside five businessmen to raise and distribute financial support for local athletes.

James Biddlestone, CEO of Mansfield Council, has also paid tribute to the late businessman.

He said: “On behalf of Mansfield District Council, we are shocked and saddened by news that John Sankey has died.

“Our sincere condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues.

“Mansfield has lost one of its key business leaders and ambassadors for this area – a man who was passionate about a town he was proud of and loved, and whose best interests he pursued with integrity and a quiet but determined sense of purpose.

“He leaves a legacy of influence that really defines what Mansfield is: a place that cares.”

Here at your Chad, we echo the tributes from across the community as we extend our condolences to Mr Sankey's friends, family, and team.