'I’m still in a bit of shock to be honest', says Mansfield mum crowned community champion

Gemma Morris, the creator of The Morris Girls blog, which features family-friendly and affordable events in and around Nottingham, was awarded the title of ‘Community Champion’ at the Nottingham Baby and Toddler Awards in 2025.

Last summer, your Chad consulted with Gemma about free and family-friendly events happening across the county and featured details about her blog in a news story.

We also shared the exciting news of her prestigious nomination, which was announced earlier this year, as supporters and followers had the opportunity to cast their votes for the blogger.

Now, Gemma is thrilled to announce that she was crowned Community Champion Award at the Nottingham Baby and Toddler Awards for 2025 on Saturday, March 8.

The Nottingham Baby and Toddler Community Awards were created to celebrate the individuals who are cherished and contribute to building a strong Nottingham Baby and Toddler Community.

On the win, Gemma said: “The category I was in was one of the last to be announced, and honestly, the overwhelming love I felt in that room when I was announced as the winner was incredible.

“It was a room full of activity providers, many of whom I’ve connected with on social media and whose groups I share on my page.

“Everyone was so kind, and the fact that you all have amazing activities and events makes it so much easier for me to manage my page.

“Nottingham is where the action is.

“I want to give a big shout out to my fellow nominees, especially since it was International Women’s Day. A category filled with fantastic women doing remarkable things.”

Gemma also expressed her gratitude to everyone who voted for her and supported her, as well as those who follow her page, share her posts, and engage with her content.

She added: “I honestly could not have won this award without all of you.”

In addition, she praised Rebekah Henry, the founder of Nottingham Baby & Toddler Community Events, along with the judges, her husband, and her daughters.

Gemma acknowledged that her family’s support has been vital to the existence of her blog.