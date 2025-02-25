‘I’m lost for words’: Chatty Mansfield man left speechless with big online win

A man from Mansfield has won a £46,000 sports car in an online competition but is considering taking the cash alternative for two much-needed operations.

Jeffrey Vernon, from Mansfield, won the Porsche 718 Boxster in BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition.

The win comes as an early birthday present for Jeffrey, who turns 57 in March 2025.

“When I found out I couldn’t believe it. I was lost for words, and that’s not like me as I’ve always got something to say,” Jeffrey said.

After initially receiving an email to say he had won the car, Jeffrey was later surprised with a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who confirmed his prize and wanted to see his reaction firsthand.

Jeffrey added: “I went on Facebook and watched a video of Christian giving a car away and thought how amazing it would be if it happened to me.

“I enter loads of competitions, and it’s fair to say I’ve never won anything like this before. I didn’t sleep a wink that night.”

The Porsche 718 Boxster is renowned for its impressive performance, handling and design.

Jeffrey, who currently hires a Renault Megane, has never owned a Porsche before and said the win was a dream come true.

However, while he would love to keep the car, he explained that he was considering taking the cash alternative – enabling him to undergo two much-needed operations.

“You can have millions in the bank, but you’re nothing without your health,” added Jeffrey.

Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Jeffrey who was clearly in shock when I phoned him.

“It’s always amazing to surprise people with these fantastic prizes.

“The Porsche 718 Boxster is an incredible car, but I completely understand why Jeffrey is considering the cash alternative. It’s fantastic that this win will have such a positive impact on his life.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £86.5m-worth of cars so far.

